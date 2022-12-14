A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is under investigation for allegedly having sex in the parking lot of the Men’s Central Jail while on duty.

The scandalous tryst, first reported by TMZ, was discovered after the deputy apparently activated her radio during the encounter.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, a rookie female officer can be heard giggling, saying, “You’re going to rip my underwear,” to a man who then responds.

The incident reportedly happened last weekend.

“The question becomes who did she have these sexual relations with?” KTLA expert legal analyst Alison Triessl said.

If the allegations are true, Triessl says the consequences can be serious.

“It is highly likely that this deputy will lose her job,” Triessl told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. “However, she could be looking at facing criminal charges as well.”

According to TMZ, this isn’t the first time an LASD deputy was reportedly caught in the act.

In December 2020, a deputy at Universal Studios was purportedly caught on an open mic having sex, allegedly at the Bates Motel.

In that audio clip, also obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher can be heard trying to get the deputy’s attention, telling him the radio was on, while his female companion was making sounds in the background.

After an investigation into that incident, the deputy was fired.

As for the latest allegations, the sheriff’s department released a statement, saying in part:

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of a potential incident involving inappropriate behavior. The Department is inquiring and investigating further…The Department does not tolerate inappropriate behavior and has an expectation that each Department member will conduct themselves in a professional manner consistent with our values.”

Triessl believes the newly-elected sheriff will want to act quickly when it concerns this incident.

“Considering that this will be one of Sheriff Luna’s first scandals to hit the sheriff’s department, we should expect swift action and just like the deputy from several years ago, it is not out of the question that this woman loses her job,” she said.

KTLA reached out to the department for more information on the investigation but has so far not heard back.

As for the deputy, sex in public is illegal and she could be facing charges of lewd conduct and indecent exposure if the allegations are true.