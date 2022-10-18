An Augmented Reality experience for a wildlife crossing being constructed over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills was set to be unveiled Tuesday.

The AR experience, which will be revealed during a morning news conference, will allow people to see the crossing in real scale and learn more about the project.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing broke ground back in April and will provide safe passage for wildlife over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway near the Liberty Canyon Road exit in Agoura Hills.

The 200-foot long and 165-foot wide crossing will connect the Santa Monica Mountains with the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills especially for mountain lions to be able to mate and find food.

The crossing will be landscaped with native vegetation and have sound walls and light deflectors to mitigate the sounds and light coming from the 101 Freeway below.

The #SaveLACougars campaign has raised over $98 million from over 5,000 donors from around the world, according to 101wildlifecrossing.org.

The crossing is expected to be completed in 2025.

Tuesday’s press conference will be followed by an annual hike, which follows the journey that famous mountain lion P-22 likely took when he crossed two major freeways to get to Griffith Park.