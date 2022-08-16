Laura McCulloch is seen in a photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on Aug. 16, 2022.

An Australian actress who had been reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after she allegedly bit an officer who responded to an altercation at a restaurant.

About 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery.

Officers were told a woman, later identified as Laura McCulloch, threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child, police said.

Police say McCulloch showed “obvious signs of intoxication,” and later “charged at the officers while yelling expletives.”

McCulloch continued acting aggressively while officers tried to calm her, police said.

“During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder.”

The 37-year-old actress was arrested and booked on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

She appeared in court on Tuesday.

McCulloch’s family had reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and had asked for the public’s help finding her.

A GoFundMe page created to help in the search indicated she was had been getting ready for a date with a person she met on Tinder or Bumble.

In one post, her family had said McCulloch was last seen at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, which is located at 231 Arizona Ave.

McCulloch appeared in an independent film called “Covid Support Group,” this year and had appeared in an Australian film called “The Black Sheep” in 2010, according to her IMDB page.