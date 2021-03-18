Authorities, relatives of Compton man killed earlier this year seek public’s help in case; $10K reward offered

Authorities and family members of a man who was fatally shot in Compton earlier this year asked for the public’s help on Thursday to help locate the assailant.

Rodney Donaldson Jr., 28, was walking in the 500 block of North Kemp Street in Compton the night of Jan. 2 when he was shot and killed, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported Donaldson to the hospital, where he died of his injuries several days later, officials said.

Donaldson — who graduated from Benedict College, where he played football and studied business — had been living with his family and had been helping with the care of his disabled father, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

His aunt, Joycelyn Donaldson, made an emotional plea on Thursday during a news conference for any information that would lead to the capture of her nephew’s killer.

“We, the family of Rodney Donaldson Jr,. are devastated by this loss. Rodney’s parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all who love him seek swift justice for this crime,” she said. “He was a productive young man in this society. He was a university graduate, was employed full time and had plans to continue to advance his life. He had no criminal history.”

A 2001-2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, black in color, was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No suspect description has been released, and investigators have not provided a possible motive for the crime. The Sheriff’s Department announced a $10,000 reward on Thursday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to http://lacrimestoppers.org/.