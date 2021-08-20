Human trafficking suspect taken into custody after high-speed pursuit through San Gabriel Valley

A human trafficking suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley Friday morning, authorities said.

Sky5 got on the scene around 7 a.m., where the black sedan was seen speeding on the 105 Freeway in the Lynwood area.

The driver weaved in and out between vehicles as the car made its way toward the Whittier area, where the car got off the 105 and switched to the 605 Freeway.

Around 7:19 a.m., the driver stopped in a residential street in the Industry area, ditched the car and took off running.

Video showed the person jumping over several fences.

The driver then came face to face with several Los Angeles Police Department officers, who took the person into custody in the area of Holford Street and Cambray Drive.

LAPD confirmed the driver was a human trafficking suspect, but provided no details on the case.

No further details were immediately available.