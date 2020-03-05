A driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit and standoff in North Hollywood

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in North Hollywood Wednesday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase around 11:05 p.m. A standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department ensued shortly after in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store located at 12861 Vanowen St.

During the nearly 30-minute standoff, police placed spike strips near the back tires of the stolen white Metro Los Angeles SUV.

The vehicle managed to drive away from more than a dozen police officers around 11:34 p.m. The driver zoomed away for about a minute before surrendering to police.

The driver was taken into custody and appeared to be the only person in the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

