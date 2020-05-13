Man rams into police car and leads officers on a chase through Orange County

Authorities were in pursuit of a Blue Chevy Avalanche in Orange County Tuesday night.

The chase started around 9:20 p.m. on the 5700 block of East La Palma Avenue when police responded to a suspicious vehicle driving erratically in a parking lot, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Police tried to block the car but the driver rammed into the officers’ vehicle, the department said. The car then fled and a pursuit ensued.

The Chevy got onto the 5 Freeway and exited at Glassell Street minutes later.

The man at the wheel pulled into a driveway of a business around 10:20 p.m. and became blocked in.

He surrendered to police and was taken into custody around 10:23 p.m.

No further information was available.