A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a PIT maneuver in the Sherman Oaks area Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began around 2 p.m. after the driver failed to stop for a stop sign in Ventura County, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Baldonado.

Sky5 arrived overhead shortly before 2:40 p.m., when the driver was seen speeding past commuters on the 101 Freeway, near Encino.

The driver briefly stopped on the freeway a few minutes later, with three CHP cruisers stopping behind the vehicle. The driver then continued driving again with officers following behind.

Around 2:46 p.m., an officer in a CHP cruiser used a PIT maneuver to spin the suspect vehicle to a stop. Several other cruisers then surrounded the vehicle and police emerged, guns drawn.

The driver then came out of the car and was taken into custody on the freeway in the Sherman Oaks area.

No further details were immediately available.