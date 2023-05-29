Reports of an active shooter at the Ontario Mills Mall on Monday turned out to be false, according to Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department.

The Ontario Police Department, around 2 p.m., tweeted out that police officers were arriving at the mall following “reports of a disturbance” and asked those in the nearby vicinity to avoid the area.

Reports of an active shooter quickly began circulating online, but those claims were proven to be false.

“It has been determined that there was no gun or shots fired. We will continue to investigate the false claims and hold those persons accountable. The Ontario Mills Mall is safe and has resumed business as normal,” the police department shared on Twitter.

A similar incident happened last year at the Ontario Mills Mall. Authorities quickly determined that those reports were false as well.