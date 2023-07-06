Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a brutal attack in Johnson Valley last month.

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that Joshua Kaiser, a 32-year-old resident of Johnson Valley, was arrested for allegedly lighting a man and woman on fire, leaving them both with serious injuries.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. on June 19, on the 52000 block of Cholla Road in Johnson Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to the scene and spoke to the unidentified female victim, a 30-year-old resident of Yucca Valley.

She told detectives that she and another person, a 29-year-old man also from Yucca Valley, were set on fire by the suspect, later identified as Kaiser.

Both victims were hospitalized, with the man being transported to an advanced trauma center for life-threatening injuries.

Warrants were served at the scene of the crime, which led to the discovery of evidence that identified Kaiser as the suspect in the attack. On Wednesday, Kaiser was located on Old Woman Springs Road in Johnson Valley and taken into custody.

He’s since been booked into the Morongo Basin Jail where he awaits charges for attempted murder. He remains in custody with bail set at $1 million. He’s expected in court on Friday, jail records show.

Both victims suffered severe burns, but have since been released from the hospital, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Detective S. Ables at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-888-782-7463.