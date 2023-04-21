A man suspected of attacking his ex-girlfriend and sending her to the hospital on Wednesday has been apprehended by authorities.

According to the Laguna Beach Police Department, Charles Thomas Kelley IV was contacted by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics on Friday and transported to a local hospital for injuries not related to his alleged attack.

Fire personnel and hospital staff recognized Kelley and alerted the Laguna Beach Police Department, who arrived at the hospital and took him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Kelley will be booked at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder and other charges when he is medically cleared. He is also accused of breaking into and burglarizing the unidentified victim’s house mere hours before he attacked her.

He will also be booked on a felony warrant for an unrelated incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding Kelley is urged to contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence Unit at 949-497-0371 or by email at MLee@lagunabeachcity.net