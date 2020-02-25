Authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Perris

Investigators arrested a man accused of killing another man in Perris earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

Francisco Anthony Yzararraz, 26, appears in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 25, 2020.

Deputies found 21-year-old Gelder Funes-Lopez unconscious upon responding to a business located in the 200 block of E. 4th Street on Feb. 2, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. They were called about 8 p.m. about a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

First responders tried to revive the Temecula man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified Francisco Anthony Yzararraz of Perris as the suspect, according to sheriff’s officials. He was already in custody for an unrelated case when he was arrested in the killing Monday.

Inmate records show Yzararraz, 26, was taken into custody the evening of Feb. 6 on suspicion of an unknown parole violation. He remains held at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Navarrete at 951-955-2777. Tipsters can also fill out this online form.