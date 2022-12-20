Megan Raye Elder, 22, was last seen in the 18100 block of Galantina Street, in Rowland Heights (LASD).

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing 22-year-old woman.

Megan Raye Elder was last seen on Dec. 19, at around 8 a.m. in the 18100 block of Galantina Street in Rowland Heights.

Elder is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red vest, gray sweatshirt and gray leggings.

The 22-year-old is diagnosed with autism and suffers from anxiety and depression.

“There is the possibility that she may have boarded a flight from LAX and landed in San Francisco on December 19th,” officials said in the special bulletin. “Her family is concerned with her well-being and asking for the public’s help.”

An “at-risk missing person” is defined as:

A person in critical need of medical attention

The victim of a crime or foul play

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone with information about Ms. Elder’s whereabouts or who might have seen her is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.