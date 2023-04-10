Authorities with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on Monday located an at-risk man who had been missing out of Compton.

Febronio Barajas Torres, 25, had last been seen April 7, at around 6 p.m., as he was walking northbound on Gibson Avenue towards Rosecrans Avenue. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The 25-year-old was described as Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair, a mustache and hazel eyes. Torres has a scar on his left eyebrow, a tattoo of a palm tree on his right forearm and a skull on his left wrist, according to an LASD bulletin.

Authorities thanked the public, the media and deputy personnel for their efforts in locating Torres, though they did not provide any information on his condition or where he was found.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined as:

– The missing person is a victim of crime or foul play

– The missing person is in critical need of medical attention

– The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing

– The missing person is a victim of kidnapping or parental abduction

– The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for himself or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her safety or the safety of others