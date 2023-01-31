Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying two female burglary suspects.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 19, at around 6:45 p.m., when deputies from the Yucaipa Station responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at Fitness 19, according to an SBSD news release.

During their investigation, deputies learned that one of the suspects used a fictitious name to enter the Fitness 19 business and access the locker room.

“The suspect forced entry into a locked locker and stole the victim’s belongings which included keys to her vehicle and home,” the news release stated.

The suspect then left the gym, located the victim’s vehicle, fled the location and later abandoned the stolen car in a nearby parking lot.

Shortly after, around 7:11 p.m., authorities say both burglary suspects drove to the victim’s residence in Yucaipa.

One of them used keys to enter the home where she was confronted by the victim’s mother, at which point the suspect left the residence without further incident.

The first suspect is described as a white/Hispanic female adult, about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds with brown and blond hair. She was wearing a white shirt, light brown dress clogs and identified herself as Francisca Esquevel.

The second suspect is described as a possible white female adult, about 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with blonde, coarse hair, who was wearing a white tank top and blue capri pants with white tennis shoes.

The suspects’ vehicle, which was caught on security cameras, is believed to be a white Toyota Camry.

Home security footage of suspects’ vehicle leaving the scene on Dec. 19, 2022 (SBSD).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Deputy A. Alcala of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at 909-918-2005. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at the We-Tip website.