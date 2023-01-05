Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man who is visiting from Vietnam.

Thuan Van Nguyen was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. as he was leaving his family’s residence, walking westbound on Orangewood Avenue toward Western Avenue in Stanton.

The 72-year-old is described as an Asian male, approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped long-sleeved dress shirt and blue pants.

Nguyen, who does not have any other family in the area, suffers from diabetes, memory loss and does not speak English.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the O.C. Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.