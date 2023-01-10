Patrick James Yates, 29, was last seen Dec. 31, 2022, in Santa Clarita. (LASD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old man missing from the Santa Clarita area.

Patrick James Yates was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at around 11 a.m., in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, LASD said in a news bulletin.

Yates is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown, curly shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

The 29-year-old was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tan pants.

He may be driving a black 2016 BMW 328i, with Pennsylvania license plate number LNB3273.

There is concern for Yates’ well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 and ask for Detective M. Perez. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.