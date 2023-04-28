The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating 58-year-old Matthew Lawrence Gray.

Gray was last seen on around 7 p.m. March 28 in the 2300 block of Canyada Avenue in Altadena.

He may be driving a gold 1999 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate with the plate number 4FVH262.

Authorities list the City of Gardena as Gray’s possible destination.

Gray is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has balding black hair, brown eyes and a light mustache.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.