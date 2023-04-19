Seiichi Tagychi, a 94-year-old man with dementia and diabetes seen in a photo provided by L.A. County Sheiff’s Department.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Seiichi Tagychi, a 94-year-old man, was last seen leaving his assisted living facility on the 8400 block of Mission Drive in Rosemead on Wednesday evening around 11:30 p.m., a news release said.

Tagychi has dementia and diabetes and authorities are concerned about his well-being. Anyone with information regarding Tagychi’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail division.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800)-222-8477 or by downloading the “P3Tips” mobile app from Google Play or the App Store.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through the LA Crime Stoppers website.