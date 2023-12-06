Nearly 50 RVs are being removed from a Hollywood Hills street on Wednesday as part of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program.

No parking signs were added along Forest Lawn Drive earlier in the week to let those who live in the encampments know that they would have to leave by Wednesday.

Officials with the city and county of Los Angeles and the local council district have been doing outreach in the area for months, offering encampment residents hotel rooms and other types of interim housing options.

The move to temporary housing is voluntary, officials said, but residents were told that they would have to relocate from the site.

Many were seen leaving the area on Wednesday morning as heavy machinery began to pick up debris and load it into garbage trucks.

Heavy machinery seen picking up debris and loading it into garbage trucks at the site of a large RV encampment on Dec. 6, 2023. (Sky5)

An encampment on Forest Lawn Drive in Hollywood, CA. (Sky5)

No parking signs seen along Forest Lawn Drive in Hollywood, CA. (Sky5)

Crews at the site of a massive RV encampment cleanup on Dec. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

City officials told KTLA 5’s Lauren Lyster that they are offering to temporarily store RVs and converted buses in storage yards, as the area of Forest Lawn Drive where they are parked is considered a high fire hazard severity zone, according to CalFire.

Authorities would not allow media to speak to residents, but KTLA was able to speak with one man who was helping some friends move from their RV.

“They have been over here for a couple of months,” Andrew Rindge said. “A couple of days ago, people started telling them that they are going to clean the whole area up and that they would have to leave by a certain day, [which is] today.”

Rindge said his friends opted to just move their RV somewhere else and declined to stay in a hotel room.

Officials are set to give an update on the encampment cleanup early Wednesday afternoon.