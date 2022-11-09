Authorities are in pursuit of a driver in a stolen white pickup truck in Orange County.

The pursuit suspect had been in a possibly stolen white van, before bailing the vehicle and stealing a white pickup truck from the driveway of a home, after struggling with residents of that Whittier home and their dog.

The pursuit suspect was reaching speeds of 80 miles an hour, crashing into other cars, blowing through red lights.

There are currently no police units behind the driver, though authorities are tracking the suspect from the air.

It is unclear where the pursuit started.

Check back for updates on this developing story.