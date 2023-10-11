An erratic driver who was weaving in and out of lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway, striking several vehicles in the process, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

It is unknown where the chase began but the driver was wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official said.

The driver was taken into custody after appearing to resist officers along the freeway near the Indiana Street exit in the Boyle Heights area.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the immediate aftermath of the chase.

Check back for updates on this developing story.