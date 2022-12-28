A driver who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities.

The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates on his or her vehicle.

By 4:10 p.m. the driver was heading south on the 110 Freeway, with several CHP vehicles in tow.

Soon, the driver was heading on the northbound 405 Freeway.

Around 4:15 p.m., the driver got off the highway in Lawndale and was stopped at a red light at the Hawthorne Boulevard exit.

The driver, however, eventually kept going on surface streets and continued to elude authorities.

Around 4:35 p.m., CHP officers were able to finally block as the driver appeared to distracted while stopped in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The driver got out of the car and was resisting officers before being taken into custody.

