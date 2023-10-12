An assault suspect who led authorities on a chase while performing stunts was taken into custody in Santa Monica Thursday afternoon.

The driver was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By 12:10 p.m., the driver was doing donuts in the Venice and Santa Monica area before continuing to elude authorities on surface streets.

Police laid down a spike strip while the driver continued on surface streets, but the suspect drove right through it, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 12:17 p.m. the driver continued on surface streets in Santa Monica, but it is unclear if police were still in tow. Minutes later, however, the driver ran over two additional spike strips.

The driver eventually stopped and surrendered to police at Colorado Avenue and Euclid Court in Santa Monica, aerial video showed.

