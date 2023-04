Authorities are chasing a fleeing driver in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The driver is apparently wanted on suspicion of assaulting a Lancaster deputy, the California Highway Patrol said.

It is unclear where the chase began, but the driver was heading south on the 405 Freeway around 10:50 a.m.

The driver got off the highway and was boxed in on the off-ramp, but quickly got back on the Freeway in Van Nuys.

Check back for updates on this developing story.