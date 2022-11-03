The driver of a stolen big rig is leading authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area Thursday.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m.

Driver was in the Newhall area around 2:40 p.m. and was going around 10 mph while at least three patrol cars followed, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Around 3:10 p.m. the driver went over a spike strip that was laid out on the roadway, but he did not stop the truck.

