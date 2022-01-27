Driver, 2 passengers taken into custody in Anaheim after pursuit

A driver and two passengers were taken into custody in Anaheim Thursday afternoon after a pursuit from L.A. to Orange County.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the driver in the Lakewood area before the chase made its way into Orange County.

About 12:22 p.m., the driver drove into a parking lot in Garden Grove to cut through traffic and continued onto surface streets in Anaheim.

A minute later, the driver stopped in another parking lot and was boxed in by the Sheriff’s Department vehicles and deputies drew their weapons.

The driver and two passengers eventually got out and were taken into custody.

The driver was originally suspected of being under the influence, but no further details about the incident have been released.