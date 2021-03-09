Authorities in standoff after chasing vehicle in Diamond Bar

Authorities were chasing a red sedan in the Chino area Tuesday afternoon.

Sky5 was above the chase as the car made its way to Diamond Bar around 3:55 p.m. as several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles followed close behind.

The red vehicle made contact with a number of cars as it tried to get away from deputies.

After zooming past an intersection, the driver hit additional vehicles that were stopped at a light, eventually halting after crashing head-on into a silver vehicle.

The silver vehicle first stopped, then drove out of the immediate area.

The front of the red car appeared to have sustained damage.

At least eight patrol vehicles were pulled up behind the red car with officers’ guns drawn, as the driver remained inside.

