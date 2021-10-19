Driver taken into custody in Willowbrook after leading authorities on pursuit

A driver was taken into custody in the Willowbrook area Tuesday evening, after leading authorities on a pursuit.

California Highway Patrol initiated the chase for violent road rage on the 605 Freeway around Beverly Highway as the driver took off, according to Officer Brandt.

The silver Chevrolet Cruze was going on the wrong side of the road and driving on curbs.

The driver was going westbound on the 105 Freeway in the Lynwood area around 6:10 p.m. as Sky5 arrived above the chase.

Gliding tightly between vehicles, the car exited in the area of Central Avenue in Los Angeles.

The vehicle briefly went up a curb and then got back on the road.

Minutes later, at 6:16 p.m., the driver pulled into a driveway and came to a stop. One motorcycle officer pulled up behind the car, pointing a gun.

As another police unit arrived, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody.