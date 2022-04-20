At least two people were taken into custody after a pursuit came to an end in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear where the pursuit began and what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The suspect was driving erratically, cutting people off and driving on the wrong side of the road, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver nearly hit other vehicles and at least one person could be seen getting out of the vehicle, while the driver continued evading authorities.

Minutes later, the driver headed into a condominium complex and two people ditched the vehicle and ran out.

The suspects jumped over a fence and were chased on foot by police before eventually putting their arms up and surrendering to authorities at Propello Drive and Prima Way.