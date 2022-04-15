A man who led authorities on a chase is now holed up inside a vehicle in a Boyle Heights railyard.

It is unclear where the pursuit began and what the driver is wanted on suspicion of.

A man who was leading authorities on a chase tries to jump over a fence at a Boyle Heights railyard on April 15, 2022. (KTLA)

About 2:30 p.m., the driver got off the 5 Freeway after driving on the shoulder.

He drove through a fence in the railyard and was off roading along train tracks, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver ditched the vehicle a minute later and ran toward tracks as a train passed. He appeared to be trying to get on the moving train.

He then tried to jump over a fence, to no avail.

He ran back toward the abandoned vehicle and appeared to get back in, in an effort to elude authorities.

He then appeared to be on the phone and was waving something over his head before getting back into the vehicle, aerial video showed. It is unclear whether the man is armed.

Responding officers were monitoring the situation with their guns drawn nearby. Several patrol units were staged in the area, including some blocking exits of the railyard.

The driver’s vehicle appeared to be disabled on train tracks. A sun shade placed on the windshield blocked a view inside the vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story.