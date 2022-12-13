Authorities with the California Highway Patrol have taken over the pursuit of a driver suspected of reckless DUI.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit when the driver was on the northbound 710 Freeway, at around 8:30 p.m.

CHP has several cruisers in pursuit of the suspect, as well as a helicopter tracking the driver.

The pursuit suspect, in a silver Nissan Sentra, has been driving on the roadway, weaving through traffic, at times, without headlights, and has looped between the north and southbound 5 Freeway.

It is unclear if there are any other passengers in the vehicle.

In area of Downey, the suspect bailed the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

CHP released a K-9 after a person, though it is unclear if that person was in fact the pursuit suspect. Authorities are continuing to search for another person.

Another suspect, who was hiding behind a liquor store, is now also in custody.

Sky5 is overhead.