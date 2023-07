Authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle suspect in the Santa Clarita area Wednesday afternoon.

By 4:10 p.m., the driver was heading southbound on the 5 Freeway near Magic Mountain Parkway and authorities were able to stop him using a PIT maneuver, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody on the highway.

It is unclear where and when the pursuit began.