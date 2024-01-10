The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Information from an LASD release indicates that 40-year-old Gregory Joseph Ojeda was last seen in the 14600 block of Horticultural Drive in Hacienda Heights on Dec. 22 around 5 a.m.

Ojeda, a resident of Los Angeles County, is a Hispanic man who stands at 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds, authorities said.

He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoo sleeves on both arms. What he was last wearing is unknown.

Ojeda may be driving this gray 2002 GMC Safari van with the California license plate #4YWM930. (LASD)

He may be driving a gray 2002 GMC Safari van with the California license plate #4YWM930.

There is concern for Ojeda’s well-being, LASD said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau’s Missing Persons Detail.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.