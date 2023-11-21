Authorities continue search for woman missing for nearly a month

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing out of Pico Rivera since late September.

According to LASD, 32-year-old Gabriela Ponce was last seen in the 6000 block of Rosemead Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Authorities described her last known outfit as a blue flannel shirt with blue pants that have a white stripe.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair.

A missing person’s bulletin for Gabriela Ponce. (LASD)

She is known to drive a blue 2011 Ford Escape with the California license plate: 8MVU747

Gabriela suffers from a mental health disorder, law enforcement officials said, and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.