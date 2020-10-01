Authorities crack down on marijuana dispensary in Pomona

Pomona police raided and shut down an allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary Wednesday and seized over 50 pounds of marijuana and other products, authorities said.

Investigators with the Pomona Police Department served a search warrant at 937 W. Mission Blvd. after they were notified of the marijuana operation Wednesday, authorities said.

Despite its statewide legalization, marijuana cannot be legally sold within the city limits of Pomona, according to police.

Police recovered 16 pounds of marijuana, 35 pounds of what officials are describing as “marijuana product” and a stolen firearm. They also found an unregistered firearm that a security guard was using for protection, which is a penal code violation that may result in charges.

The city’s code-enforcement arm has red-tagged the location and the property cannot be occupied until lifted.

Names of suspects in the case have been withheld pending investigation, Pomona police said in a release.