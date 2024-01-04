Authorities discovered 40 stolen iPhones that were found dumped on an East Los Angeles freeway Thursday.

The cell phones were found on the shoulder of an off-ramp by a California Highway Patrol officer who was cruising the area.

While investigating, officers discovered several owners of the phones had attended the “Countdown New Year’s Invasion” event in San Bernardino.

Officers found 40 stolen iPhones dumped near a freeway off-ramp in East Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 2024. (California Highway Patrol)

Photos of the discovery showed a large pile of iPhones ranging from different models and colors discarded among bushes and greenery.

Several owners were able to track their phones to the CHP office and were able to retrieve their devices, officials said.

“If you attended the event and feel we may have your phone, ping your phone,” said CHP.

It’s unclear how the phones ended up in East L.A. No suspect description was released as the incident remains under investigation.

Owners of a missing phone with a last known location showing an address of 1601 Corporate Center Drive in Monterey Park should contact CHP at 323-980-4600 and ask for the Evidence and Property Officer.