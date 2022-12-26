Shirley Airth, who is 94 years old and goes by the name Jean, was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home on foot on Dec. 18, 2022. (OCSD)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Monday located a body near the last known location of Shirley “Jean” Airth, a missing 94-year-old woman.

Officials have not yet confirmed if the body was Airth.

“Additional information will be shared as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s support during this search and your patience for confirmed information,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

Airth was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena in San Juan Capistrano on Dec. 18.

She was described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with light gray hair and hazel eyes.

Officials also tweeted a video of Airth on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information about Airth’s whereabouts or who might have seen her was encouraged to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.