Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday.

They are 31-year-old Tashman Williams of Compton and 29-year-old Carlyle Phillips of Cypress, authorities said.

The two were killed after gunfire was exchanged at the park Sunday when hundreds of people were in attendance for a car show and a softball game. Six others were wounded, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, but police say they do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez said during Tuesday night’s meeting that the shooting began as an altercation between two people who decided to meet at the park to settle their dispute.

“It was a couple of individuals that we have identified who had a dispute and they decided to bring it to the park on Sunday afternoon to settle their dispute, which turned into the shooting,” Gonzalez said.

On Tuesday, members of the San Pedro community attended a town hall meeting with Los Angeles Police Department officials and employees of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks to discuss solutions for curbing violence at the park.

Many of the people who attended Tuesday’s meeting called on LAPD to provide more support and address issues of the unhoused community at the park.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5110.