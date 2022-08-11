An officer was wounded in a shooting in Arcadia Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, 2022 (KTLA)

A 47-year-old man who allegedly shot and wounded an Arcadia police officer and two other people Wednesday has been identified.

Nurhan Venk had barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue for nearly seven hours after Arcadia police responded to a domestic incident around 4 p.m.

At least one of the people injured was a family member and an officer was also shot at some point during the unfolding incident.

Venk was taken into custody just before 11 p.m, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

He was eventually booked into jail and is being held on $1 million bail, records show.

No additional information about the incident has been released.