Authorities identify passenger killed in Camarillo crash involving box truck and minivan

A minivan ended up on a sidewalk after a crash in Camarillo on April 16, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities have identified the passenger killed in a crash involving a box truck and a minivan in Camarillo last week.

Pilar Pizarro, 78, was a resident of Camarillo, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

The deadly incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Adolfo Road and Mission Oaks Boulevard — about two blocks north of the 101 Freeway, according to the Camarillo Police Department.

Pizarro was a passenger of the minivan, which ended up on a curb near a traffic light following the collision, Sky5 video over the scene showed. She died at the scene.

Three others were injured and, as of Saturday morning, were reported to be in stable condition, according to Senior Deputy Shawn Holzberger.

Holzberger said authorities are trying to determine whether speed was a factor in this fatal collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Holzberger at 805-388-5146.