Authorities with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office have identified the male inmate who died in custody from an apparent suicide on Saturday.

The deceased inmate has been identified as 64-year-old Paul Howard Gillett of Santa Barbara.

Gillett was booked at the Main Jail on Sept. 29 for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He was also held on court remand for violating probation by driving under the influence.

Gillett’s bail was set at $45,000, officials said.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., jail staff found Gillett unresponsive in his cell, and when they entered the cell, they found a piece of linen tied around his neck, a news release said.

Medical staff and paramedics responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures, but the inmate did not recover and was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.

While Gillett died from an apparent suicide, the final cause and manner of death will be released pending toxicology results.