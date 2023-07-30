The Long Beach Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to LBPD, Antoine Wright was last seen on Saturday at 7 p.m. near his residence in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue.

Wright is Black and stands at 4 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Antoine Wright as seen in an undated photo. (LBPD)

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red shorts, red and dark gray shoes and a black hat.

Wright suffers from medical conditions, LBPD said.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or the Long Beach Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org