Authorities in Orange County searching for bank robbery suspects

Police are searching for several suspects in Orange County after they robbed a bank and fled from the scene in Brea Friday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that three suspects are wanted in connection with the Brea bank robbery, which led to a pursuit that came to an end the parking lot of Angel Stadium.

Footage from Sky5 showed both Anaheim and Brea police departments setting up a perimeter on East Gene Autry Way around noon on Friday.

“You’ll see large police presence, including SWAT and our helicopter,” the City of Anaheim said on Twitter. “If you live nearby, [it is] best to stay inside and avoid [the] area as we work to resolve safely.”

The suspects may have ditched their vehicle in a parking garage and fled to a nearby SoCal Gas facility parking lot. Employees of the facility have been evacuated.

