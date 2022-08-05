Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Authorities are pursuing a driver in a stolen sedan throughout the San Fernando Valley. Sky5 is overhead.

As of 10:00 p.m., the driver had traveled on the 101 Freeway, as well as surface streets in North Hollywood and Burbank, the 5 Freeway, and eastbound I-210.

At one point, the suspect jumped out of the stolen sedan and attempted to carjack another vehicle, which was locked. The sedan rolled into the back of the vehicle at which point he got back into the car and drove away.

Check back for updates to this developing story.