Authorities in pursuit of ‘dangerous suspect’ in Norwalk area

Authorities are in pursuit of a “dangerous suspect” in the Norwalk area Tuesday afternoon. Sky5 is overhead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the driver is a “dangerous suspect.”

Sky5 was overhead around 2:15 p.m. as the driver of the truck was going on the 605 Freeway, at one point turning on a dirt patch and going against traffic.

The driver then made a U-turn on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Norwalk area and continued on, moving through Cerritos and exiting at Del Amo Boulevard.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

