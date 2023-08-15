Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a burglary suspect out of Sylmar before California Highway Patrol took over the chase.

The suspect was leading police in chase in eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, passing Wheatland Avenue, shortly after the pursuit was initiated and continued on.

The driver, in a dark colored sedan, has been seen weaving in and out and of heavy traffic at speeds of about 70 miles per hour with law enforcement following close behind.

CHP took the lead, with police remaining engaged as a backup agency, at around 6:20 p.m.

It is unclear how many passengers may be inside the vehicle, though KTLA’s Gil Leyvas in Sky5 reports there are at least two people, the driver and a person in the passenger seat.

The suspect was able to avoid a CHP spike strip on the roadway and shortly thereafter, hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as chase hit the Fontana area.

Just before 7 p.m., the driver transitioned to the southbound 215 Freeway, exited the freeway and switched to northbound lanes before exiting on Highland.

Sky5 is overhead.