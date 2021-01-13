Driver detained following pursuit in Santa Fe Springs area

A driver was detained following a police pursuit in the Santa Fe Springs area Wednesday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly before 10:30 p.m. Moments later, the driver pulled over and surrendered in the area of Bloomfield and Florence avenues.

At least a dozen police vehicles were lined up behind the suspect’s, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what the driver was originally wanted on suspicion of, and no further details were available.

Authorities respond to the termination of a pursuit in the Santa Fe Springs area on Jan. 13, 2021. (KTLA)