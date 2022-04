Authorities are in pursuit of a driver in East Los Angeles Thursday night. Sky5 is overhead.

The pursuit began near Glendale, though the California Highway Patrol later took over the pursuit.

Before KTLA’s coverage of the pursuit began, aerial footage showed the driver doing donuts in the street and appearing to taunt police.

He also has been using his headlights and hazard lights in what appears to be an attempt to get the attention of officers when they pull back.