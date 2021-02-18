Authorities in pursuit of driver in downtown L.A.

Authorities are in pursuit of a fleeing driver in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase at about 9:15 p.m. as the car was headed south on the 101 Freeway just north of Hollywood.

The car was moving swiftly with few other vehicles on the road. At least two California Highway Patrol vehicles were chasing it with sirens engaged.

Officials could not immediately confirm when or where the pursuit began, or what the driver was suspected of.

The car exited the freeway at Union Avenue and headed onto surface streets in Westlake and downtown L.A.

Check back for updates on this developing story.